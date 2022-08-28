Why Jack White Doesn't Use Setlists At His Live Shows

Last month, White released his second album of 2022 Entering Heaven Alive. To celebrate the album, the rocker teamed up with iHeartRadio for an intimate Album Release Party. During his Q&A with ALT 98.7's Booker and Stryker, White revealed that he also lets the music guide him when crafting a new album. "... the songs start sort of dictating it," he said of the process. "I had no intention of making two albums and no intention of making that many songs. They just started coming out and coming out and it turned into those two things."

On White's current "Supply Chain Issues Tour," in support of the album and its predecessor Fear of the Dawn, Jones' drums are set up closer to the front of the stage instead of behind the rest of the band which is the traditional setup. He explained, "As you know, Jack’s beginnings, was the White Stripes with just him and Meg White and that was their setup. He’s used to playing (just) with a drummer. So, even when we were in rehearsal, he was like, “I play to the drummer. I want you to set up right up front.”

Jack White is currently on tour. You can find dates and more information on his website.