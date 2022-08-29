Britney Spears' Mom Responds To Deleted Bombshell Audio

"I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless!" she continued. "I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private."

The response comes after Britney called out her family for the abuse she says she experienced throughout her 13-year-long conservatorship, which ended in April. In the deleted audio she pointed out that she felt "more angry" with her mother than her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, according to Page Six.

“I heard when reporters would call her [Lynne] at the time and ask questions of what was going on, she would innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up,” the singer, who just made her return to music after over 5 years, alleged in the now-deleted 22-minute audio clip that she uploaded to YouTube. “It was always, like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I just don’t want to say the wrong thing. We’re praying for her.'”