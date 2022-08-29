Britney Spears' Mom Responds To Deleted Bombshell Audio
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 29, 2022
Over the weekend, Britney Spears shared a since-deleted 20-minute audio clip to YouTube where she expressed she felt abandoned by her mother amid her conservatorship. Now, her mother Lynne Spears has responded to that bombshell audio.
"Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes!” the 67-year-old wrote on Instagram on Sunday, August 28th. The statement came alongside an old black-and-white photo of her and her daughter laughing together. "And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!” she wrote.
"I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless!" she continued. "I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private."
The response comes after Britney called out her family for the abuse she says she experienced throughout her 13-year-long conservatorship, which ended in April. In the deleted audio she pointed out that she felt "more angry" with her mother than her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, according to Page Six.
“I heard when reporters would call her [Lynne] at the time and ask questions of what was going on, she would innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up,” the singer, who just made her return to music after over 5 years, alleged in the now-deleted 22-minute audio clip that she uploaded to YouTube. “It was always, like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I just don’t want to say the wrong thing. We’re praying for her.'”