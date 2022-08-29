Harry Styles Gets Pelted By Chicken Nuggets At Show: See His Reaction

That's when fans began chanting, "eat it, eat it." However, Harry explained, "I don't eat chicken, sorry. I don't eat meat." In an attempt to return the food to its rightful owner, Harry launched the chicken nugget back to an audience member. "There you go, you can have your nugget back." He then picked up the second nugget, held it up in the air, and said, "First of all, this is cold and I'm assuming very old." Eventually, the fan asked for the nugget back which left the singer pretty speechless. "You want it back? Why?" he asked. The audience laughed as Hary repeated the fan's answer, "because." Harry threw the second chicken nugget back to the fan. "Alright, here you go. Don't eat it," he warned. "Oh now it's on the floor...don't eat it, we will get you another nugget, OK? Fear not," he said before getting back to the show.

Fans reacted to the strange and hilarious moment on social media with one fan pointing out, "Just knowing somewhere at msg a fan is clutching that “holy grail” of chicken nugget and keeping it forever".