Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Run From Paparazzi At VMAs After-Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 29, 2022
Fans were thrilled when Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 28th. After the eventful awards ceremony, Swift headed to the Republic Records' after-party in New York with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
The lowkey couple was seen running from the door to their car while leaving the party in order to avoid the paparazzi waiting for a coveted photo of the two together. It's a good thing Swift switched out her outfit for a Moschino romper because the mad dash to their car would have been tough in the stunning sparkly dress she wore to the awards ceremony.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn spotted leaving the #VMAs after-party. pic.twitter.com/QnQQcTdmsl— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 29, 2022
Swift and Alwyn have largely kept their relationship under wraps despite dating for five years now. Earlier this month, an inside source shared that, “Once Taylor and Joe started dating it became apparent to both of them that they were happiest doing their own thing in a low-key way." In fact, their desire to remain independent in their relationship has strengthened their connection. "That was a big reason why they bonded," the insider said.
Swift won the Best Longform Video award, the Best Direction award and the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version). It was during her acceptance speech for the Video of the Year award — the final award of the night — that Swift said she thought it would be a good time to tell everyone that she would debut her next project soon. She revealed that her next album would be available on October 21. Later that night, she revealed that the album would be called Midnights.