Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Run From Paparazzi At VMAs After-Party

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Fans were thrilled when Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 28th. After the eventful awards ceremony, Swift headed to the Republic Records' after-party in New York with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The lowkey couple was seen running from the door to their car while leaving the party in order to avoid the paparazzi waiting for a coveted photo of the two together. It's a good thing Swift switched out her outfit for a Moschino romper because the mad dash to their car would have been tough in the stunning sparkly dress she wore to the awards ceremony.

Swift and Alwyn have largely kept their relationship under wraps despite dating for five years now. Earlier this month, an inside source shared that, “Once Taylor and Joe started dating it became apparent to both of them that they were happiest doing their own thing in a low-key way." In fact, their desire to remain independent in their relationship has strengthened their connection. "That was a big reason why they bonded," the insider said.

Swift won the Best Longform Video award, the Best Direction award and the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version). It was during her acceptance speech for the Video of the Year award — the final award of the night — that Swift said she thought it would be a good time to tell everyone that she would debut her next project soon. She revealed that her next album would be available on October 21. Later that night, she revealed that the album would be called Midnights.

Taylor Swift
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.