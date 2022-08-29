Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Run From Paparazzi At VMAs After-Party

Swift and Alwyn have largely kept their relationship under wraps despite dating for five years now. Earlier this month, an inside source shared that, “Once Taylor and Joe started dating it became apparent to both of them that they were happiest doing their own thing in a low-key way." In fact, their desire to remain independent in their relationship has strengthened their connection. "That was a big reason why they bonded," the insider said.

Swift won the Best Longform Video award, the Best Direction award and the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version). It was during her acceptance speech for the Video of the Year award — the final award of the night — that Swift said she thought it would be a good time to tell everyone that she would debut her next project soon. She revealed that her next album would be available on October 21. Later that night, she revealed that the album would be called Midnights.