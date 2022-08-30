Harry Styles Extends 'Harry's House' Residency In Austin

By Dani Medina

August 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Good news, Austin! Harry Styles just added an extra night to his "Harry's House" residency at the Moody Center this fall!

Five shows were already slated from late September into early October, but now a sixth has been added for October 3 at 8 p.m., the Moody Center announced over the weekend. The venue cited "overwhelming demand" for the addition of the new date.

All Austin shows will feature special guest Gabriels.

Tickets for the sixth show go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 1 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets will be available Tuesday, August 30 at 10 a.m.

Here's a look at the dates for the "Harry's House" Love On Tour residency dates at Austin's Moody Center:

  • Sunday, September 25
  • Monday, September 26
  • Wednesday, September 28
  • Thursday, September 29
  • Sunday, October 2
  • Monday, October 3

More information is available on the Moody Center's website.

