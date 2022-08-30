Harry Styles Extends 'Harry's House' Residency In Austin
By Dani Medina
August 30, 2022
Good news, Austin! Harry Styles just added an extra night to his "Harry's House" residency at the Moody Center this fall!
Five shows were already slated from late September into early October, but now a sixth has been added for October 3 at 8 p.m., the Moody Center announced over the weekend. The venue cited "overwhelming demand" for the addition of the new date.
All Austin shows will feature special guest Gabriels.
Tickets for the sixth show go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 1 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets will be available Tuesday, August 30 at 10 a.m.
Due to overwhelming demand, @Harry_Styles: Love On Tour is adding a 6th night at Moody Center with an additional performance on October 3!— Moody Center (@MoodyCenterATX) August 26, 2022
Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 1 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/8WyUUNRlsx
Here's a look at the dates for the "Harry's House" Love On Tour residency dates at Austin's Moody Center:
- Sunday, September 25
- Monday, September 26
- Wednesday, September 28
- Thursday, September 29
- Sunday, October 2
- Monday, October 3
More information is available on the Moody Center's website.