Harry Styles Extends 'Harry's House' Residency In Austin

Good news, Austin! Harry Styles just added an extra night to his "Harry's House" residency at the Moody Center this fall!

Five shows were already slated from late September into early October, but now a sixth has been added for October 3 at 8 p.m., the Moody Center announced over the weekend. The venue cited "overwhelming demand" for the addition of the new date.

All Austin shows will feature special guest Gabriels.

Tickets for the sixth show go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 1 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets will be available Tuesday, August 30 at 10 a.m.