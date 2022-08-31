Demi Lovato 'Feels Happy & Fulfilled' With Boyfriend Jutes
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 31, 2022
Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Jutes are reportedly going strong. This week, a source told People that the new relationship is heating up. "Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," the insider revealed. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."
Earlier this month, Demi reshared a sweet birthday tribute from Jutes, marking the public launch of their relationship. Before that, an insider revealed that the singer was happy in a new relationship with a musician.
The couple also collaborated on Demi's most recent album HOLY FVCK which dropped on August 19th. According to People, the indie rocker co-wrote several tracks on the project including the single "Substance," as well as "Happy Ending," and "City of Angels."
The source went on to say that the couple has "a lot in common," including the fact that they're both on journeys of sobriety. Jutes recently marked 100 days sober this summer and Demi has been very open about her struggles with addiction after a 2018 drug overdose. "They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," the source continued. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."
Jutes often takes to his Instagram account to praise Demi's talent. When she performed "Substance" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he shared a clip and wrote, "sheeeesh best voice in the game, by a lot. U killed it rockstar."