Demi Lovato 'Feels Happy & Fulfilled' With Boyfriend Jutes

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Jutes are reportedly going strong. This week, a source told People that the new relationship is heating up. "Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," the insider revealed. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."

Earlier this month, Demi reshared a sweet birthday tribute from Jutes, marking the public launch of their relationship. Before that, an insider revealed that the singer was happy in a new relationship with a musician.

The couple also collaborated on Demi's most recent album HOLY FVCK which dropped on August 19th. According to People, the indie rocker co-wrote several tracks on the project including the single "Substance," as well as "Happy Ending," and "City of Angels."