Demi Lovato Reveals What She Regrets About Sobriety Journey

Demi Lovato has struggled with her sobriety for years, but she recently opened up about how she regrets documenting the hardships for all to see.

Speaking to Alternative Press about her newly-released rock album HOLY FVCK, the "29" singer said she regrets the documentaries she has released throughout her career that showed how she coped with sobriety, instead wishing she would have waited until she had things "figured out," per People.

"I wish I would have waited until I had my s--- figured out more because now it's cemented," the singer said, adding, "Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else."

Lovato has gone to rehab several times over the years, receiving treatment for substance abuse, eating disorders and mental health concerns, including a stint after a near-fatal overdose in 2018. While documenting her life in 2021's Dancing with the Devil, Lovato revealed that she was "California Sober," a term meaning they away from alcohol but continue using marijuana; however she revealed she still drank in moderation.

After months of trying that lifestyle, Lovato distanced herself from the term, saying she "no longer [supported]" the partially-sober ways before quietly completing another stint in a treatment center in December 2021.

Lovato previously said she regrets making multiple documentaries of her life while still in her 20s, including Stay Strong in 2012 and Simply Complicated in 2017. For anyone hoping for another documentary sometime soon, don't hold your breath. Lovato currently has no plans of filming her life in great detail for a while.

"Honestly, I'm really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too," the singer said. "And if they aren't, then they can watch my music videos."