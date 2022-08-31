Diddy & Dr. Dre Connect In the Studio Ahead Of Dre's Upcoming Album

"Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true," Diddy wrote. "I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be. Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals."



"He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused," Diddy added. "I gotta step my focus up! lol But it was a great experience and I thank God for it. I hope one day ya’ll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero."



The Bad Boy and Aftermath Records founders have yet to release an official song together. While at the helm of their respective labels in the '90s, Diddy and Dre stood on different ends of unforgettable East Coast/West Coast feud. Yet, in the years after the beef ended, both artists have expressed respect for one another's work ethic and reputations. Their first-ever studio session for Dr. Dre's forthcoming album with Snoop Dogg proves just how far both rap legends have come.



“The two music moguls came together to collaborate for Dr. Dre’s highly anticipated upcoming album with Snoop Dogg, who was also in attendance," Diddy's team told HipHopDX about the session. "Producing with Dr. Dre has been a long-time dream for Mr. [Sean] Combs and the night was made even more special as he coached him through vocals.”



It sounds like Dre is rallying up the biggest names in the game for his upcoming album. Prior to Diddy, Eminem was also spotted in the studio with Snoop and Dre. Recently, Snoop Dogg confirmed the album was in the works but couldn't give away any details.

