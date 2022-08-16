Dr. Dre, Eminem & Snoop Dogg Hype Up Fans After Their Recent Studio Session

"Just a few bros.. hangin out," Eminem wrote.



The photo was posted not long after Snoop Dogg confirmed that he and Dre have been back in the studio working on what fans believe to be new music. Snoop didn't come out and say exactly what they were up to because he didn't want to give too much away. The two recently dropped a new song together earlier this year, but based on his recent comments, it sounds like they could be working on something bigger.



Meanwhile, Em's been pretty busy himself this year. After connecting with Dre and Snoop for their epic Super Bowl LVI Halftime show, the Shady Records founder dropped his second greatest hits album Curtain Call 2. The project features a slew of his best-selling tracks from the past decade as well as new tracks like his first-ever collaboration with Snoop Dogg and "The King & I" featuring CeeLo Green, which first appeared on the Elvis soundtrack.



There's no confirmation on what Em's got in store with Dre and Snoop, but they aren't the only OG's he connected with recently. Check out his meeting with N.W.A.'s DJ Yella below.