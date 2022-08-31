Former NFL Player Steve White Dead At 48

By Jason Hall

August 31, 2022

Buccaneers v Packers X
Photo: Getty Images

Former NFL defensive end Steve White died Tuesday (August 30) after a lengthy battle with cancer, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

White, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his first six NFL seasons, was previously diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and had announced he needed a bone marrow transplant in April.

Former Buccaneers defensive lineman Tyoka Jackson initially shared news of White's death on his verified Twitter account.

"#RIP to my road game roommate @sgw94," Jackson tweeted. "My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends. The memories, the fun, the conversations will never be forgotten."

The Buccaneers shared an official statement regarding White's death on their verified Twitter account.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Steve White after his courageous battle with cancer," the Buccaneers said. "Steve was an impactful and respected member of the Buccaneers' vaunted defenses over six seasons and continued to connect with fans as part of the Tampa Bay community following his playing career. We extend our deepest condolences to Steve's family and loved ones."

Several other former teammates shared their condolences on social media after news of White's death including Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp and former Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King.

“RIP Steve White #94 in your Program but #1 in Our hearts!!,” Sapp tweeted.

"Just heard my former teammate @sgw94 passed away," King tweeted. "Condolences to his family and loved ones. Always had am encouraging word for me when I was a young player with the @Buccaneers."

The University of Tennessee's football program also paid tribute to White, who played for the Volunteers from 1992-95.

White was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth-round of the 1996 NFL Draft at No. 194 overall, but signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent ahead of his first NFL season.

The Memphis native recorded 119 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss during his seven-year NFL career, which concluded with one season spent with the New York Jets in 2002.

