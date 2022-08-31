Former NFL Player Steve White Dead At 48

Former NFL defensive end Steve White died Tuesday (August 30) after a lengthy battle with cancer, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

White, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his first six NFL seasons, was previously diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and had announced he needed a bone marrow transplant in April.

Former Buccaneers defensive lineman Tyoka Jackson initially shared news of White's death on his verified Twitter account.

"#RIP to my road game roommate @sgw94," Jackson tweeted. "My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends. The memories, the fun, the conversations will never be forgotten."