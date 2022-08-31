Taylor Swift Approves Of New Fan Theory About Her Albums

Taylor Swift may work hard, but Swifties work harder.

A new fan theory about the singer's discography is making the rounds online, and it seems to have gotten the stamp of approval from the Folklore artist herself. TikTok user thethriftyswiftie shared a video speculating that the house seen in Swift's video for 2019's "Lover" actually represents the different albums and eras she has presented over the years, per E! News.

"The 'Lover' house is now COMPLETE," a screenshot of a tweet reads, showing which room correlates with each album. From 1989 in the turquoise bathroom and Lover's pink bedroom to Reputation in the attic and Red's, of course, red entertainment room, each of the nine rooms have been matched up with Swift's last nine albums. Swift's recently-announced upcoming album Midnights also plays a part in the theory as the starry nighttime sky surrounding the house.

Swift herself appeared to show some love to the theory, while not directly confirming it. She is one of the more than 136,000 likes the video has received, so she's at least aware and interested in this new theory.