Kanye West Plans To Open More Yeezy Stores With Help From Famous Friends

“I signed with both adidas and Gap because it contractually stated they would build permanent stores which neither company has done even though I saved both of those companies at the same time,” he wrote. “Ima show you how to use social media.”



Ye plans to open a store in Atlanta first before focusing on other locations in the U.S., and even got 2 Chainz to help him get started. In his post, he included a screenshot of his FaceTime call with his "Mercy" collaborator, who gave him the contact information for the city's Mayor Andre Dickens.



“2 Chainz said he got the mayor(‘s) number,” Ye said in his caption. “I added the s cause my mama was head of the English department But this may take some incorrect English to get done.”



Tity Boi isn't the only one who's down to help bring Ye's vision to life. In separate posts, the father of four indicated there were other people who are interested in helping him open stores in other locations. Pusha T said that he and his team would help open a store in Virginia and Pennsylvania. Fivio Foreign also said that he's willing to head up the Yeezy store in New York. Ye also posted a helpful message that apparel brand Mitchell & Ness sent to Justin Laboy. Clearly, Ye will be in good company once he moves forward with his plans.



Ye's latest round of Instagram posts comes two days after he made his return to Instagram by claiming that Gap held a meeting about him without him there. In another post, he also claimed Gap cancelled a photo shoot in Japan without his knowledge. Check out Ye's posts below.