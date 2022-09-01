This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Louisiana

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, but what if you don't have time to sit down and eat a full plate of eggs and bacon, fluffy waffles or even a bowl of cereal? That's where breakfast sandwiches come in! The on-the-go meals are the perfect way to get a start on your day, whether you're busy commuting to the office or enjoying a relaxing day off.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best breakfast sandwiches around, including this hearty morning treat in Louisiana. According to the site:

"Few food items can match the sandwich for convenience, versatility and, when done right, downright deliciousness. Throw in breakfast favorites like bacon, eggs, avocado and hash browns and you have something that's truly worth getting out of bed for."

So which restaurant in Louisiana has the best breakfast sandwich?

Satsuma Café

Located in New Orleans, Satsuma Café serves up an amazing line up breakfast items, with its Green Eggs & Ham being named the best of the best in the state. The unique sandwich will have you thinking you just stepped into a children's book to see what the big deal is — only to find out that it is completely worth it!

Satsuma Café has two locations around New Orleans, one on Dauphine Street and the other on Maple Street.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The green eggs & ham breakfast croissant from quaint local cafe Satsuma is pretty hard to resist with its filling of scrambled eggs, basil pesto, shaved ham, melted Swiss cheese and red onion. If pastries aren't your thing, it's also available on a bagel or crusty ciabatta. However you eat yours, you can be sure it's made to order using high-quality local and organic ingredients."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best breakfast sandwich in each state.