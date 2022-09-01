Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Had Epic Fight During Recent Vacation: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, are reportedly "in a fight right now," a source with knowledge of the situation told Page Six on Thursday (September 1).

Multiple sources claimed that the couple was involved in a series of heated arguments over Brady's recent decision to un-retire from the NFL before leaving their family compound in Tampa for Costa Rica, which coincided with the quarterback's recent absence from the Buccaneers.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire," a source told Page Six exclusively. "Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Last week, Brady spoke candidly while finally publicly addressing his more than 10-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the team's 27-10 preseason loss to the Indianapolis.

"It's all personal, you know, everyone's got different situations they're dealing with, so we all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on so, you know, you've just got to try to figure out life the best you can, you know, it's a continuous process," Brady told reporters after the game via Yahoo Sports.