Update On Brian Robinson's Playing Status After Being Shot

The Washington Commanders have placed rookie running back Brian Robinson on the reserve/non-football injury list, effectively ruling him out for at least the first four weeks of the NFL season, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Robinson met with doctors at the Commanders' facility earlier this week to determine his rehabilitation process after being released from the hospital on Monday (August 29), hours after being shot twice during an attempted armed robbery Sunday (September 28) evening.

The rookie running back will, however, be eligible to make his NFL regular-season debut in Week 5 if cleared to play.

"No one is rushing Brian Robinson. He won't be on the field until he's ready. But considering the original thought after he was first shot, this is an incredible outcome," Rapoport tweeted.