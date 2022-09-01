Update On Brian Robinson's Playing Status After Being Shot

By Jason Hall

September 1, 2022

Washington Commanders v Baltimore Ravens
Photo: Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have placed rookie running back Brian Robinson on the reserve/non-football injury list, effectively ruling him out for at least the first four weeks of the NFL season, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Robinson met with doctors at the Commanders' facility earlier this week to determine his rehabilitation process after being released from the hospital on Monday (August 29), hours after being shot twice during an attempted armed robbery Sunday (September 28) evening.

The rookie running back will, however, be eligible to make his NFL regular-season debut in Week 5 if cleared to play.

"No one is rushing Brian Robinson. He won't be on the field until he's ready. But considering the original thought after he was first shot, this is an incredible outcome," Rapoport tweeted.

The Commanders confirmed Robinson "was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking" and was hospitalized for "non-life-threatening injuries" in a statement shared on their verified Twitter account Sunday evening.

Head coach Ron Rivera also said he'd visited with Robinson Sunday night, who he said was "in good spirits."

"I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support," Rivera tweeted. "He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best."

Robinson also shared an update on his Instagram story in which he appeared to be leaving the hospital, which included the caption: "Surgery went well!! Thanks for the prayers! God is Great."

NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports Robinson "was shot in the glut and lower leg," according to sources and "has not been ruled out for playing at some point" during the upcoming season.

Last week, ESPN's John Keim reported that the rookie Robinson "appears to have supplanted" veteran Antonio Gibson as the Commanders' starting running back.

The Tuscaloosa native selected by the Commanders at No. 98 overall in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft in April following a decorated career at the University of Alabama.

Robinson was a two-time College Football National Champion (2017, 2020), playing behind future NFL backs Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris during his first four seasons before taking over as the Tide's primary back in 2021.

Robinson recorded 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on 271 rushing attempts (5.0 yards per carry), as well as 35 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns, earning a first-team All-SEC selection and Cotton Bowl Classic MVP award during his final collegiate season.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.