Britney Spears' son Jayden James Federline is breaking his silence on his relationship with this mother. According to Daily Mail, an upcoming ITV News interview includes Jayden opening about why he and his brother, 16-year-old Sean Preston, missed their mom's wedding to Sam Asghari in June.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go," Jayden explains. "I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her. I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jayden told Daily Mail, "I think mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don't think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that."

Jayden also stressed he has "no hate" for her but admits it will take time to repair the relationship. "I 100 percent think this can be fixed," he said. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

Britney reopened her deleted Instagram account on Thursday night (September 1st) to respond to the interview. "It saddens me to know [Jayden's] outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations as a mother," she wrote. "Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me ... I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!! My love for my children has no boundaries."