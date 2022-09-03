Selena Gomez Celebrates Second Anniversary Of Rare Beauty
By Yashira C.
September 3, 2022
Selena Gomez is celebrating the second anniversary of her beauty brand Rare Beauty. The "Same Old Love" singer took to Instagram on Saturday (Sept. 3) to share a collection of photos and a message marking the occasion.
"@RareBeauty turns 2 today! I’m honored to have so many of you on this journey with me," she wrote in the caption. "We created this brand to break down the unrealistic standards of perfection and help everyone celebrate their individuality. I’m forever grateful to everyone who has supported our mission and incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together so far. Love you guys."
See the post and photos below:
Gomez has loads of exciting projects in the works and on Friday (August 26) she released her remix of REMA's "Calm Down." The collab marked her first since her guest appearance on Coldplay's 2021 single "Let Somebody Go." "Baby show me you can calm down/ Dance with me and take the lead now," she sings in the chorus. In an interview with Deadline's Crew Call back in June, Gomez revealed that she was currently in the studio working on her next album. "I just finished Season 4 of my cooking show [Selena + Chef], and I am in L.A. working on my album now," she said.