Selena Gomez is celebrating the second anniversary of her beauty brand Rare Beauty. The "Same Old Love" singer took to Instagram on Saturday (Sept. 3) to share a collection of photos and a message marking the occasion.

"@RareBeauty turns 2 today! I’m honored to have so many of you on this journey with me," she wrote in the caption. "We created this brand to break down the unrealistic standards of perfection and help everyone celebrate their individuality. I’m forever grateful to everyone who has supported our mission and incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together so far. Love you guys."

