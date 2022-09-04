Adele Only Needs One More Award To Achieve EGOT Status

Adele officially only needs one more award to achieve EGOT status. After winning the Emmy Award for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) for her CBS special One Night Only on Saturday (Sept. 3), the singer now only needs a Tony award to achieve the highly regarded title.

The EGOT title is given to artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. According to Variety, only 17 other people have achieved EGOT status including Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and most recently — Jennifer Hudson. The "Easy On Me" singer has already won 15 Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for best original song. Adele's One Night Only special aired last fall and included an interview with Oprah Winfrey. It was described as the “first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album ’30,’ the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss, and raising her son.”

In her Elle cover story last month, Adele opened up about her relationship with Rich Paul. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," she shared. It seems like marriage might also be in the cards as she revealed that she would "Yes, absolutely" remarry in the future. "I definitely want more kids," she continued. "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is [my upcoming Las Vegas residency]. I wanna f---ing nail it."