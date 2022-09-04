Cardi B & Offset Celebrate Baby Wave's 1st Birthday With Adorable Photos

Cardi B and Offset are celebrating their baby son Wave's 1st birthday! On Sunday (September 4), both rappers took to Instagram to share adorable photos and messages dedicated to the big milestone.

Offset shared a video of himself cradling Wave as a newborn, as well as a series of newer photos of the baby on an airplane. “MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN !!" he wrote in the caption. Cardi took to her Instagram stories to celebrate Wave with a hilarious side-by-side of him and his father. “He got his daddies mean mug lol,” wrote the "Up" rapper.

See both of the posts below: