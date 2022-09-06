Opening Date For Newest North Texas H-E-B Revealed

H-E-B is foraying into North Texas — and now new details about an upcoming location have been revealed.

The grocery store chain's latest flagship location in Frisco is slated to open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. According to WFAA, the store is located at 4800 Main Street. This location will feature an H-E-B pharmacy, plus a True Texas BBQ restaurant complete with a drive-thru.

Ahead of the store's opening, loyal H-E-B customers can begin placing curbside orders on September 19 to be picked up on opening day.

Here's a look at the H-E-B locations currently under construction, according to WFAA: