Opening Date For Newest North Texas H-E-B Revealed
By Dani Medina
September 6, 2022
Photo: H-E-B
H-E-B is foraying into North Texas — and now new details about an upcoming location have been revealed.
The grocery store chain's latest flagship location in Frisco is slated to open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. According to WFAA, the store is located at 4800 Main Street. This location will feature an H-E-B pharmacy, plus a True Texas BBQ restaurant complete with a drive-thru.
Ahead of the store's opening, loyal H-E-B customers can begin placing curbside orders on September 19 to be picked up on opening day.
Here's a look at the H-E-B locations currently under construction, according to WFAA:
- Allen: E. Exchange Parkway and N. Greenville Avenue
- McKinney: Northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway
- Plano: Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road
- Prosper: Southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway
- Rockwall: Southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard
- Forney: F.M. 548 and F.M. 1641
- Melissa: Intersection of U.S. Hwy. 75 and Texas 121 (next to Buc-ee's)
- Mansfield: Corner of U.S. 287 and East Broad Street