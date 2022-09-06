Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Return To The UK: 'It's Very Nice To Be Back'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned once again. According to People, the royal couple attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday, September 5th. The Duchess of Sussex also gave a keynote speech at the event, marking her first public speech in England since she and Prince Harry controversially stepped away from their senior royal roles in March 2020.

"It's very nice to be back in the U.K., and it's very nice to be back with all of you at One World," Meghan said of her first visit back to the country since Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee earlier this summer. After the seemingly tense week of events, the couple left the celebrations early. A royal expert believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "would ruin" any chance of reconciling with the royal family if they discuss what went on behind closed doors at the Platinum Jubilee in Harry's upcoming memoir, which has reportedly been delayed, or on Markle's new podcast Archetypes.

"I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this incredible organization and all that it provides, as well as accomplishes," Meghan said later in the speech per People. "One Young World has been an integral part of my life for so many years before I met him, so to meet again here on U.K. soil with him by my side, makes it all feel full circle."