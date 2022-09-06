Steelers Appear To Have Decided On Starting Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have decided on their starting quarterback for their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (September 11).

Veteran Mitchell Trubisky was listed as the team's starting quarterback on the Steelers' unofficial depth chart released and was selected one of five team captains on Monday (September 5), NFL.com reports.

Both decisions all but confirm that Trubisky will be Pittsburgh's starting quarterback to kickoff the 2022 NFL season, despite the team's long-term investment in Kenny Pickett, who the Steelers selected at No. 20 overall in April.

Last month, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that Pittsburgh's starting role was "Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," despite Pickett's strong performances through two preseason games and training camp.