The Game Responds To 50 Cent During Houston Concert: 'He's a B*tch'

"Hey I want to tell everybody here I still don't f**k with 50 Cent," The Game said at the beginning of his rant. "He a b***h, n***a. Ain't no cut with that n***a."



“He’s a sucka," Game continued. "I’ma say it in Houston, I’ll say it in New York, I’ll say it anywhere… that n***a's a straight b***h. And I like the TV shows, n***a, put that on the internet.”



The Game's comments arrived a couple of months after he admitted how he really felt about being left out of Dr. Dre's massive Super Bowl Halftime performance. During an interview with the I Am Athlete podcast, The Game opened up about why he was "hurt" about not being included in the epic set.



“The real reason I wasn’t on the Super Bowl [Halftime Show] is because I’m not a ‘safe’ artist,’” The Game said. “You don’t know what the Game gon’ do when he get up there. So, it’s just like, ‘He not safe,’ so they went with the safe artists.”



A few months later, 50 appeared to reopen the "Black Slim Shady" rapper's wound. Upon winning the Emmy during the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, the G-Unit founder cracked on Game's low album sales and bragged about the win in one post. He also didn't take long to respond to the recent comments Game made at his show.



"👀oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me 😆when i’m nervous.LOL," 50 wrote. See his post below.

