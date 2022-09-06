Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen 'Have Not Reconciled': Report

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly not yet reconciled from what was described as an "epic fight," despite Bündchen returning to Florida from Costa Rica, Page Six reports.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the website that the supermodel "isn't back with Tom" and "flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn't been to their home in Tampa"

“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down," the source said.

Bündchen is believed to be staying in Miami during her time away from her husband. The source also denied reports of the couple divorcing as being "not true."

Bündchen is reported to have flown to Central America following an "epic fight," a source with knowledge of the situation told Page Six last Thursday (September 1).

Multiple sources claimed that the couple was involved in a series of heated arguments over Brady's recent decision to un-retire from the NFL before leaving their family compound in Tampa for Costa Rica, which coincided with the quarterback's recent absence from the Buccaneers.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire," a source told Page Six exclusively. "Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Last week, Brady spoke candidly while finally publicly addressing his more than 10-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the team's 27-10 preseason loss to the Indianapolis.

"It's all personal, you know, everyone's got different situations they're dealing with, so we all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on so, you know, you've just got to try to figure out life the best you can, you know, it's a continuous process," Brady told reporters after the game via Yahoo Sports.