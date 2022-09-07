10 Times WILLOW Wowed Us With The Coolest Guitar & Bass Covers

If you're ever looking for a little musical pick me up, Willow Smith's Instagram is the place to go! Not only does she boast her own impressive discography with genre-defying hits like "Meet Me At Our Spot," and collaborations with fellow rockers like Machine Gun Kelly, but she's also proved to have great taste in music of all kinds of genres.

In a recent interview, the musician opened up about the pushback she received when she pitched her latest rock album Lately I've Been Feeling Everything. “When I wanted to do a rock album, there were a lot of executives that were like, ‘Hmm…’ If I had been white, it would’ve been completely fine; but because I’m Black it’s, ‘Well… maybe let’s just not’ – and making it harder than it needs to be.”

We're so glad Willow fought through the pushback and shared music that she actually wants to make. To celebrate women in the rock and indie music spaces, we've rounded up 10 of Willow's coolest guitar and bass covers that she's shared over the years on Instagram. Willow shreds on a wide array of songs from Tame Impala and Mac Demarco to Iron Maiden and Deftones.