The movie Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, September 5th, and a video of the actors inside the theater has gone viral for an unexpected reason.

In the video, Styles takes a seat in between his co-stars Chris Pine and Pugh, and some fans are convinced that Styles actually spit on Pine as he sat down. Pop Base shared the footage which shows Harry's head nodding forward slightly before taking a seat. While objectively, there's no trace of spittle leaving Harry's mouth, Pine's reaction is strange. The actor stops mid-clap to look down in his lap and laughs in disbelief, but Harry seems preoccupied saying hello to the audience members.

You can watch the clip below and decide for yourself: