Fans Think Harry Styles Spit On Chris Pine At 'DWD' Premiere
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 6, 2022
The movie Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, September 5th, and a video of the actors inside the theater has gone viral for an unexpected reason.
In the video, Styles takes a seat in between his co-stars Chris Pine and Pugh, and some fans are convinced that Styles actually spit on Pine as he sat down. Pop Base shared the footage which shows Harry's head nodding forward slightly before taking a seat. While objectively, there's no trace of spittle leaving Harry's mouth, Pine's reaction is strange. The actor stops mid-clap to look down in his lap and laughs in disbelief, but Harry seems preoccupied saying hello to the audience members.
You can watch the clip below and decide for yourself:
The internet is divided over what appears to be a clip of Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the #DontWorryDarling premiere. pic.twitter.com/3eQsSPxMor— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 6, 2022
Styles and Don't Worry Darling's director Olivia Wilde were not seated next to each other as they're currently dating. During recent cover stories for Rolling Stone and Variety, both Styles and Wilde shared they were working to keep their personal lives separate from their professional careers.
However, last week, a source told Us Weekly the couple had talked of getting engaged and moving in together. "Harry and Olivia have been looking at property in London together and want to find a place of their own in LA," the source said. The pair met on the set of the film which hits theaters on September 23rd. Check out the trailer below.