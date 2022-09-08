Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' Costar Cynthia Erivo Gushes Over Working With Her

Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star are getting along swimmingly. Cynthia Erivo, who will play Elphaba in the movie musical adaptation alongside Ariana's Glinda, had nothing but sweet things to say about the pop star during a recent interview on the red carpet for Disney+'s live-action remake of Pinocchio.

“I love her, truly,” Erivo told Variety on the red carpet. “She is funny and unbelievably talented and unbelievably sweet and truly working hard. We’re both working really hard together. I’m excited for both of us.” The talented actress also shared her reaction to the movie being split into two parts that will be released in 2024 and 2025. The news came from the film's director and Ariana back in April.

“I was like, ‘Well alright then, I guess we’ve got our work set ahead of us.’ It’s full on,” Erivo said. “And kind of exciting, because it means that we have more of the story to tell — more room, more real estate to tell these two stories.” After production on the first film began this summer, Ariana took to Instagram to share photos of her and Erivo at rehearsals laughing and sharing a sweet embrace.

Ariana hasn't spilled too many details about working on the film but she did respond to a TikTok comment in July to let fans know she's having a great time working on her dream role. "I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer," she wrote and added bubble emojis to signify her character in the film, Glinda the Good Witch, who travels in a large, magical bubble.