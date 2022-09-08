Clemson, Dabo Swinney Agree To Massive New Contract

Clemson has agreed to a reworked 10-year, $115 million contract with head football coach Dabo Swinney, the Associated Press reports.

The football program confirmed Swinney's agreement to a "new, enhanced contract" in a news release, though not specifying the specific financial details.

“I am appreciative of the support from the Board of Trustees to President Clements to ensure we can continue to build on a firm foundation, as Clemson football and Coach Swinney’s leadership are a key driver for our university,” said Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff. “Coach Swinney and his family’s impact on our community and department cannot be understated, and his success and stability nationally is truly uncommon. It is critical that Clemson continue to invest in our football program, and ensure our head coach is at Clemson for a long, long time. The best is yet to come.”

Swinney's new contract makes him the second-highest paid coach in college football behind Alabama's Nick Saban, who agreed to a new, eight-year, $93.6 million contract last month.

Swinney led the Tigers to two national championships, four College Football Playoff National Championship Game appearances, six College Football Playoff appearances, seven ACC championships and nine ACC Atlantic Division titles during his first 13 seasons with the program.

The former wide receiver has a 151-36 career coaching record, which includes an 11-7 record in bowl games and 6-4 record in the College Football Playoff.

Swinney began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma matter Alabama in 1993, initially working under then-head coach Gene Stallings, who he played for from 1990-92.

The Birmingham native worked as both a wide receivers and tight ends coach at Alabama before joining former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden's staff in 2003 as a wide receiver's coach before being promoted to assistant head coach/wide receivers coach in 2007 and later taking over as interim head coach upon Bowden's resignation in 2008.

No. 5 Clemson is currently 1-0 following a 41-10 victory against Georgia Tech on Monday (September 5) night.