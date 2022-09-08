Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Completely Inaccurate' Cheating Rumors

By Yashira C.

September 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

In her new Vanity Fair cover story, Olivia Wilde addressed the "completely inaccurate" rumors that she left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles.

The publication pointed out how the public got the idea that the relationships "overlapped" after noticing the timeline. "The complete horsesh-t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” said Wilde. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight."

She continued, "Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time." Wilde concluded, "Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”

Wilde's upcoming film Don't Worry Darling had its debut at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week which sparked numerous viral moments, including a video of Harry Styles seemingly spitting on his co-star Chris Pine. A rep for the actor later shut down the rumors in a statement, "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," they said to People.

