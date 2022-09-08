The Taylor Hawkins tribute concert last weekend was an emotional and special celebration of life for the late Foo Fighters drummer, who died unexpectedly in March. One of the most powerful moments of the night was when his son Shane sat behind the drum kit to play his dad's part during the Foos' performance of "My Hero."

“Now, we’ve got the little guy,” Dave Grohl emotionally told the crowd while introducing the young drummer. “Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person. But beyond that, he’s a member of our family and he needs to be here tonight with all of us and I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight.”

Grohl wasn't the only person to get emotional during the performance. During an interview with CBS This Morning, Stewart Copeland — who played a set of Police songs during the tribute — reflected on the experience. “I started crying,” the Police drummer said of Shane's performance. “He’s got it. He’s got such power, enthusiasm. He’s got his father’s stance, musical language. That was really emotional to see young Shane up there.”

See Shane's powerful performance above.

The London tribute was the first of two. The second is set to go down in Los Angeles on September 27.