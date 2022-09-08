Two Chicago Schools Receive Bomb Threats Within Last 24 Hours

Two Chicago schools have been evacuated within the last 24 hours after receiving bomb threats. According to ABC7, Timber Ridge Middle School in Plainfield and the Latin School of Chicago have sent students home due to threats that are currently under investigation. The Joliet Police Department took to Twitter on Wednesday to notify and update followers on the active situation that took place at Timber Ridge Middle School.

"At 1:03 PM, Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at Timber Ridge Middle School. Students and staff were immediately evacuated by school personnel. Officers with K9’s are completing an extensive search of the school and the building is clear," the Tweet read.

ABC7 mentioned that there was no information released regarding an active shooter. All students and faculty were safely sent home as police K9 units thoroughly searched the school for any signs of a bomb.

Less than 24 hours after this initial scare, the Latin School of Chicago was reported to have received a bomb threat. After receiving word of a possible explosion and evacuating students and faculty, the school released a statement to notify community members of the incident. ABC7 mentioned that the school will remain closed for the rest of the day, but students will be required to return to classrooms tomorrow. Both incidents remain under investigation.