FOX Sports Radio Launches NFL 'Countdown To Kickoff' Show

FOX Sports Radio will launch a new, three-hour NFL program during Week 1 of the 2022 season season.

FOX Sports Radio's Countdown to Kickoff will broadcast live every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET, beginning with its debut episode on September 11.

FOX Sports Radio personality Brian Noe will be joined by former NFL guard Geoff Schwartz and lead betting betting analyst Bill 'Krack' Krackomberger every Sunday to provide unique insights, betting tips and more for NFL fans.

Countdown to Kickoff will also feature breaking news, previews of the biggest matchups, the latest injury updates, odds from BetMGM and picks from Noe, Schwartz and Krackomberger.

FOX Sports' will broadcast live from Minneapolis for its Week 1 edition of America's Game of the Week between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP season, but Green Bay has fallen short of Super Bowl expectations, having lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs in January, despite being a heavily favored No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Vikings are expected by many to be the Packers' biggest threat in the NFC North Division standings.

First-year head coach Kevin O'Connell was officially introduced days after serving as the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator in their Super Bowl LVI victory in February.

O'Connell had previously worked as a quarterbacks coach with the now-Washington Commanders during Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' last season with the franchise, which some believe could lead to a career season during his fifth year in Minnesota.