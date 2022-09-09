Lil Kim Slams Critics Of Her Verse On Megan Thee Stallion's 'Plan B' Remix

"I never said a word about anyone's child," Kim wrote. "Please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an EX. To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I'm one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD."



As if the fans' opinions weren't enough, 50 Cent decided to chime in with his thoughts. In his own Instagram post, the rapper, who's had issues with Kim in the past, defended Minaj and also took a jab at Kim's child.



“QGTM [Queens Get the Money],” Fif wrote. “You better light her ass up, I’m watching. She [Lil' Kim] said something about the baby, her baby eye f**ked up. LOL"



It didn't take long for Kim to fire back at 50 herself.



"I still can't believe y'all can't se through 50's lame ass, disgraceful, ugly and narcissistic tactics... y'all still falling for that s**t," Kim wrote in her Instagram Story. "He created this whole false narrative to cause drama and confusion because the girl He wanted is getting too much attention."



So far, neither Megan nor Nicki have commented on the situation. The "Body" rapper is focused on her acting career following the release of her sophomore album. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is currently boasting the release of her own remix of "Super Freaky Girl" featuring JT of City Girls, BIA, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch and Katie Got Bandz.



