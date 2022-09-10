Kanye West & 50 Cent Go Back And Forth Over Fake Diarrhea Post

Remember that post that accused Kim Kardashian of having "diarrhea a lot"? Kanye West didn't write it, but 50 Cent thinks he did!

The most was making the rounds on social media, appearing as if it came from Ye's own Instagram account during one of his rants. Kanye, however, set the record straight, saying he never wrote it. "This was not from me. Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny," he said.

The "In Da Club" rapper clapped back at his "nemesis," saying "What the f--- made you do this, smh. Not liquor, nah. That boy on dat branson!" Kanye replied to 50's comments, "I ain't wrote this bro."

50 Cent has since deleted the post from his IG, but Akademiks posted the screenshot for you all to see: