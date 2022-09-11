Britney Spears Feels Like 'A Part of Me Has Died' After Sons Cut Her Off

Britney Spears opened up about her feelings towards being estranged from her two sons once again this weekend in a series of voice messages on Instagram.

On Saturday (Sept. 10), Britney detailed how she once had more physical custody over her kids than Kevin, as much as 70% of the time when they were both 6 through 9 years old. According to TMZ, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James haven't seen their mom in six months. "Since they've been gone I've honestly felt like a huge part of me has died," said Britney in her message. She continued, "Like literally I have no purpose anymore -- they were my joy, they were my everything. I look forward to seeing them," later adding how baffled she is that "it's so easy just to cut me off like that."

Last weekend, the "Toxic" singer also took to Instagram to call out her son Jayden. She accused him of "undermining" her like the rest of her family after his comments in his recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia. “Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, ‘Hope she gets better, I will pray for her’ … Pray for what?” she began her voice message. “I keep working so I can pay off [my mother Lynne Spears’] legal fees and her house,” she said before suggesting that her sons' “hateful” comments are due to them being afraid of her financial obligations ending when they both turn 18 soon.