Taylor Swift Reunites With 'All Too Well' Star Sadie Sink At Film Festival

By Sarah Tate

September 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift reunited with All Too Well star Sadie Sink at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend, snapping stunning photos together on the red carpet.

The Folklore singer and Stranger Things actress met up at the TIFF red carpet on Friday (September 9) ahead of a conversation about All Too Well: The Short Film, People reports. Sink wore a striped burnt orange suit and black shoes with gold details while Swift wore a dazzling golden gown with off-the-shoulder chains.

During the conversation, moderated by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, Swift spoke about the decade-long journey to releasing the All Too Well film and how "grateful" she is to have finally put it together after first dropping the song on 2012's Red.

2022 Toronto International Film Festival - In Conversation With... Taylor Swift
Photo: Getty Images

"There would be no world in which I could've made a visual element to that song at that point in time," she said. "I needed 10 years of sort of retrospect in order to know what I would even make to tell a version of that story visually. And I'm so grateful that I was able to do that with some crazy stroke of all these different twists of fate. I can't believe it."

The film has drawn praise from fans and awards shows alike, even taking home three MTV Video Music Awards last month in which Swift praised Sink and co-star Dylan O'Brien.

Taylor Swift
