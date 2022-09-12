Taylor Swift Reunites With 'All Too Well' Star Sadie Sink At Film Festival

Taylor Swift reunited with All Too Well star Sadie Sink at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend, snapping stunning photos together on the red carpet.

The Folklore singer and Stranger Things actress met up at the TIFF red carpet on Friday (September 9) ahead of a conversation about All Too Well: The Short Film, People reports. Sink wore a striped burnt orange suit and black shoes with gold details while Swift wore a dazzling golden gown with off-the-shoulder chains.

During the conversation, moderated by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, Swift spoke about the decade-long journey to releasing the All Too Well film and how "grateful" she is to have finally put it together after first dropping the song on 2012's Red.