Georgia Interstate Covered In Bud Light After Truck Crashes

A semi-truck filled with cases upon cases of Bud Light was involved in a crash with another vehicle early Monday morning that resulted in many cans of beer being spilled all over the interstate. According to UPI, a portion of Interstate 75 had to be shut down in Cartersillive until clean up crews were able to clear the scene. The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m while it was still dark outside.

The Cartersville Police Department took to Facebook to warn locals and interstate travelers of the incident. They also shared a photo of the Bud Light scattered on the road, and the truck turned over in the grass.

"Multi-vehicle accident on I-75 south with an overturned tractor trailer just north of Exit 288 Main Street. All lanes are closed at this time. Expect delays and seek alternate routes," the Facebook post detailed.

The vehicle that was involved in the crash with the semi-truck was a pick-up truck. Police did not detail which vehicle caused the crash, and the names of the drivers have not been released to the public as the investigation continues. After the beer was cleaned up off of the road, the Southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were reopened.