Gisele Bündchen Addresses Concerns Over Tom Brady's Football Career

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen addressed "concerns" over her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, continuing his NFL career for a 23rd season in an exclusive interview with Elle magazine amid reports of a recent "epic fight."

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen said.

The Brazilian model said she's "definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," but ultimately believes, "everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]" and said that "he needs to follow his joy, too."

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [my husband],” Bündchen told Elle. “I moved to Boston [during his time with the New England Patriots], and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.

“Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy,” Bündchen added.