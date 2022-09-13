Here's How You Can Win A Free Trip To Harry Styles' 'Harryween' Concert

Harry Styles fans have a chance to win a free trip to one of his legendary "Harryween" shows, all while getting their own voices heard.

The "As It Was" singer is partnering with voter engagement organization HeadCount's "Good To Vote" initiative aimed at inspiring fans to ensure they are registered to vote in upcoming elections, per Variety. To provide even more incentive, one lucky fan will win a chance to travel to Los Angeles for Styles' October 31 show, dubbed "Harryween." He held two of the shows in New York last year where on one night all members of the band dressed as characters from the Wizard of Oz and on the other they channeled their inner clown.

To enter the contest, fans can check their registration status/register to vote at HeadCount.org/HARRYSTYLES or by texting "HARRY" to 57568. One person will be randomly selected to to see the Harryween show in Los Angeles with a friend, which includes two concert tickets, airfare and hotel as well as merchandise and a signed poster.

Launched in 2020, the Good To Vote initiative has dolled out experiences and prizes from several celebrities to engage young voters, including Camila Cabello, Samuel L. Jackson and Hailee Steinfeld, among others. HeadCount co-founder and executive director Andy Bernstein spoke to Billboard about the importance of having celebrity support in getting voters to register.

"In 2020, 78% of the people that. HeadCount registered turned out to vote, so we know these artist partnerships are effective. Having the support of individuals like Harry Styles has a tremendous impact," Bernstein said. "This is especially important for the midterms, which often receive less media attention that the presidential elections. It helps us reach more potential voters and ensure people get their voices heard."