Michelle Branch And Patrick Carney Suspend Divorce To Work On Marriage

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have decided to work on their marriage. As People reports, the couple decided to suspend their divorce proceedings for six months. During that time, they may go to marriage counseling, and then will determine if they'd like to continue the proceedings or call off the divorce altogether.

"As evidenced by the signatures below, that the parties, Michelle Jacquet Branch and Patrick James Carney, are seeking a suspension of the divorce proceedings in this cause to effect reconciliation," a document obtained by People reads. "The parties may participate in counseling services to effectuate reconciliation and/or may resume living together as husband and wife and their acts and conduct in doing so shall not be determined condonation of any prior misconduct and all acts or actions by the parties prior to the entry of this order shall remain and constitute grounds for divorce."

It's been a rough month for the singer-songwriter and Black Keys drummer. On August 10, Branch tweeted then deleted messages accusing Carney of cheating on her while she was at home with their infant daughter. Two days later, she was arrested for domestic abuse (the charge was later dropped) for allegedly slapping Carney in the face. That same day, she filed for divorce.

Branch and Carney tied the knot in 2019 and share two young children, 4-year-old son Rhys James Carney and daughter Willie Jacquet Carney, whom they welcomed in February 2022.