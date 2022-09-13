Ne-Yo Files A Motion To Find His Ex-Wife In Contempt Of Court

According to legal documents obtained by Radar Online, the couple claim their their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” In addition to his motion against Renay, Ne-Yo also demanded joint physical custody of their their children. He also disagreed with Renay's request for temporary and permanent alimony along with primary custody of their kids. He agreed to pay child support but refused the ide of spousal support.



“[Ne-Yo] asserts that he is financially, physically, and emotionally capable of serving as a joint physical custodian of the parties’ three minor children alongside the [Crystal]," the document reads.



Ne-Yo and Crystal were married back in 2016 but were together for a couple of years prior to their marriage. Crystal filed for divorce on August 1 after she put Ne-Yo on blasting for allegedly cheating on her with numerous women throughout their eight-year relationship.



