Ne-Yo Files A Motion To Find His Ex-Wife In Contempt Of Court

By Tony M. Centeno

September 13, 2022

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay
Photo: Getty Images

Ne-Yo's and his ex-wife Crystal Renay's divorce proceedings are starting to get tense.

On Monday, September 12, The Breakfast Club discussed Ne-Yo's latest movies in court. The R&B singer recently filed a motion to find his ex in contempt of court for allegedly violating a term of the court agreement, which forbids either of them from harassing one another during the divorce negotiations. The moves comes after Renay took to social media to inform the world about the status of their relationship, and her ex's alleged cheating habits. Ne-Yo claimed that he feels "uncomfortable" with Renay's "alleged sympathy-seeking media performance."

According to legal documents obtained by Radar Online, the couple claim their their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” In addition to his motion against Renay, Ne-Yo also demanded joint physical custody of their their children. He also disagreed with Renay's request for temporary and permanent alimony along with primary custody of their kids. He agreed to pay child support but refused the ide of spousal support.

“[Ne-Yo] asserts that he is financially, physically, and emotionally capable of serving as a joint physical custodian of the parties’ three minor children alongside the [Crystal]," the document reads.

Ne-Yo and Crystal were married back in 2016 but were together for a couple of years prior to their marriage. Crystal filed for divorce on August 1 after she put Ne-Yo on blasting for allegedly cheating on her with numerous women throughout their eight-year relationship.

Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the Ne-Yo and Crystal's divorce up top.

