Bad Bunny Gets His Own Epic Mural At Texas Hotspot

Bad Bunny will live on forever with his epic mural that was just unveiled in San Antonio!

Local artists Colton Valentine and Angélica Leandra brought a smoldering Bad Bunny to life at hotspot Porta Rossa, according to MySanAntonio. Valentine's previous "pop culture portfolio" includes murals depicting Cardi B, Soulja Boy, Nipsey Hussle and late San Antonio icon "Hispanic Elvis."

Porta Rossa celebrated the unveiling of the mural with an after party where patrons could snap a photo with the completed art.

The mural reveal came days after the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer performed for a sold out crowd at the Alamodome last week. Not only did Bad Bunny (obviously) bring the house down, but he also made quite a few headlines during his visit to Texas. He invited the family of Uvalde shooting victim Elihana "Ellie" Garcia to his show and gave them a full VIP treatment complete with suite seats and dinner. He was also spotted at local sports bar 4th Quarter and asked the DJ to play his own music.

Check out photos of the Bad Bunny mural below: