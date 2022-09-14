Prince William Inherits $1 Billion Ancient Estate Following Queen's Death

Prince William just inherited a pricey nearly 700-year-old property following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

While the royal family's wills are never made public, financial experts have been hard at work estimating their fortunes based on well-documented accounts of their personal collections and inherited properties. In addition to those estimates, the changing of royal titles and transition of assets help clue in experts even though the Queen's will and fortune will never be made public.

According to CNN, the Royal Family's wealth totals at least $21 billion in land, property, and investments. That fortune has now been passed onto the new monarch, King Charles, and his heir, Prince William. As the new Duke of Cornwall, William inherited the private Duchy of Cornwall estate from his father. According to CNN, the duchy owns a large portfolio of land and property covering nearly 140,000 acres, most of it in southwest England.

The estate is estimated to be worth around $1.2 billion since being created in 1337 by King Edward III. According to its website, revenue from the estate is "used to fund the public, private and charitable activities," which Prince William will be in charge of now.

Just hours after the Queen died on September 8th, the Royal Family updated its Twitter accounts which showed that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are now "The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge."

During King Charles's first public address as the new monarch, he revealed that Prince William and Kate would also be taking on the additional title of Prince and Princess of Wales, meaning that Kate will now hold the title that previously belonged to William's late mother Princess Diana.