R. Kelly's Child Pornography Trial Winds Down As Jury Deliberations Begin

By Tony M. Centeno

September 14, 2022

R. Kelly
Photo: Getty Images

R. Kelly's child pornography trial has already made plenty of headlines over the past few weeks, but now it's close to wrapping up.

On Wednesday, September 14, The Breakfast Club reacted to the latest update in Kelly's trial in Chicago. The disgraced R&B singer was previously indicted on 13 counts of charges that allege he produced child pornography, seduced minors for sex and rigged his 2008 child porn trial. Earlier this week, both the defense and the prosecution delivered their closing arguments and left it all up to the jury, which began deliberations on Tuesday.

Over the past few weeks, the court has heard from numerous key witnesses. Of the five victims named in the indictment, four of them showed up to testify against Kelly including "Jane" who said she had sex with the singer numerous times before her 18th birthday. The victim and her parents had been denying her relationship with the singer for years and wasn't called to testify during his 2008 trial. At that time, prosecutors believed Jane was the girl in the video that was the center of his previous child pornography case.

Kelly was previously convicted of sex crimes in New York and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. The jury in Chicago could decide on a verdict at any time. Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the case above.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.