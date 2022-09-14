R. Kelly's Child Pornography Trial Winds Down As Jury Deliberations Begin
By Tony M. Centeno
September 14, 2022
R. Kelly's child pornography trial has already made plenty of headlines over the past few weeks, but now it's close to wrapping up.
On Wednesday, September 14, The Breakfast Club reacted to the latest update in Kelly's trial in Chicago. The disgraced R&B singer was previously indicted on 13 counts of charges that allege he produced child pornography, seduced minors for sex and rigged his 2008 child porn trial. Earlier this week, both the defense and the prosecution delivered their closing arguments and left it all up to the jury, which began deliberations on Tuesday.
Over the past few weeks, the court has heard from numerous key witnesses. Of the five victims named in the indictment, four of them showed up to testify against Kelly including "Jane" who said she had sex with the singer numerous times before her 18th birthday. The victim and her parents had been denying her relationship with the singer for years and wasn't called to testify during his 2008 trial. At that time, prosecutors believed Jane was the girl in the video that was the center of his previous child pornography case.
Kelly was previously convicted of sex crimes in New York and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. The jury in Chicago could decide on a verdict at any time. Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the case above.