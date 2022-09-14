R. Kelly's Child Pornography Trial Winds Down As Jury Deliberations Begin

Over the past few weeks, the court has heard from numerous key witnesses. Of the five victims named in the indictment, four of them showed up to testify against Kelly including "Jane" who said she had sex with the singer numerous times before her 18th birthday. The victim and her parents had been denying her relationship with the singer for years and wasn't called to testify during his 2008 trial. At that time, prosecutors believed Jane was the girl in the video that was the center of his previous child pornography case.



Kelly was previously convicted of sex crimes in New York and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. The jury in Chicago could decide on a verdict at any time. Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the case above.