Shooting In Washington Park Leaves 7 Injured, 2 Fatally

A shooting that occurred in Washington Park around 7:45 p.m on Tuesday resulted in seven individuals being injured and two killed. According to NBCChicago, violence escalated after a "verbal altercation" between two groups at the park. One of the groups was hosting a barbecue when tensions shattered and shots rang out.

Police were notified of the illegal activity via ShotSpotter, a system used by law enforcement that detects the location that gun shots are fired.

NBCChicago mentioned that the victims of the shooting range from ages 19 to 46. All individuals were transported to a local hospital following the shooting. A 30-year-old male, 39-year-old male, 27-year-old female, 22-year-old male, 19-year-old male, 33-year-old female, and 46-year-old male were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries and were later reported as being in good condition.

One 43-year-old male was transported to the hospital after being shot in the back of the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 20-year-old male was also transported to the hospital in critical condition and ended up passing away later that night as a result of the multiple gunshot wounds that he sustained.

No information has been released regarding the identity of the suspects, or if they have been detained.