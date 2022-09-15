Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez's Felony Assault Trial Has Been Delayed

"I'm chillin," Lanez told TMZ while leaving the courthouse.



Once the "Litty Again" rapper left the room, Kelsey Harris, Meg's ex-best friend who was in the SUV when Lanez allegedly fired a gun at the rapper's foot, made her way into the courtroom. According to Rolling Stone, Judge Herriford ordered her to return to court on December 9 due to a subpoena from the prosecution. He also told her that must remain on stand-by as a potential prosecution witness once jury selection wraps up.



Following the shooting in July 2020, Tory Lanez was formally charged three months later with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and inflicting great bodily harm. He pleaded not guilty in November 2020 with a bail originally set at $190,000 but has increased over the past two years due to several violations including breaking a 100-foot restraining order and protective orders that bar him from harassing Meg or discussing items in discovery.



Tory Lanez could be facing a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison if he's convicted. Listen to what The Breakfast Club has to say about the situation above.