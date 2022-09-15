Nicki Minaj Will Headline Powerhouse 2022 In Philadelphia

"Y’all. I - like- y’all know!!!! Philly was one of the first!!!!!" she tweeted. "Very fkng first!!!!! To show me LOVE love!!!! Like. Pull up my signing in Philly. Y’all don’t know how special this is to me. Y’all betta buy y’all tkts in the 1st 5 mins cuz ummmmm. ☝️ for the 📚 #PhillyPowerHouse"



Nicki Minaj is just coming down from her epic set during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards where she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Powerhouse 2022 will go down a few weeks after he headlining set at Rolling Loud New York so she'll be more than ready to bring all of her newest hits and classic bangers to the stage.



Powerhouse 2022 is going down at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, October 28. Pre-sale tickets are available now while official ticket sales begin this Friday, September 16. A portion of the proceeds from each Powerhouse ticket sold will go to the Philadelphia Music In Schools program in honor of PnB Rock, who lost his life during an armed robbery earlier this week.