12 Incredible Megan Thee Stallion Collaborations You Need To Hear

By Tony M. Centeno

September 16, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Getty Images

Megan The Stallion is known for dropping drop powerful solo hits. Yet, when she does get in the studio with another major artist, she never misses.

Some of the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper's best songs are collaborations with other artists. Last year, she took home the Grammy for "Best Rap Song" thanks to her smash hit "Savage" (Remix) featuring Beyoncé. The esteemed singer's 28th win also helped her make history as the artist with the most Grammy trophies, male or female.

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion connected with Latto for their song "Budget" off her Traumazine album. Both rappers will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, September 24. Fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. There's still time to buy your tickets before show time!

You know never if Megan will bring out one of her famous friends for a special performance during the festival. Before her set goes down next weekend, here are some of the best collaborations Megan Thee Stallion has made so far.


WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"Savage" (Remix) featuring Beyoncé

"Cry Baby" featuring DaBaby

"Ungrateful" featuring Key Glock

"THICK" (Remix) - DJ Chose featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"Simon Says" featuring Juicy J

"Southside Royalty Freestyle" featuring Sauce Walka, Big Pokey & Lil Keke

"Go Crazy" featuring Big Sean and 2 Chainz

"SG" DJ Snake featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Ozuna & LISA of BLACKPINK

"Hit My Phone" featuring Kehlani

"Diamonds" featuring Normani

"FREAK" - Tyga featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"Sweetest Pie" featuring Dua Lipa

