12 Incredible Megan Thee Stallion Collaborations You Need To Hear

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion connected with Latto for their song "Budget" off her Traumazine album. Both rappers will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, September 24. Fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. There's still time to buy your tickets before show time!



You know never if Megan will bring out one of her famous friends for a special performance during the festival. Before her set goes down next weekend, here are some of the best collaborations Megan Thee Stallion has made so far.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE



"Savage" (Remix) featuring Beyoncé