Californian Makes Shocking Admission About Whataburger & Texans Love It

It always seems like Texas and California are in a constant competition. Who pays more in taxes? Who has the better weather? Who has the best burgers?

It's a tale as old as time. Is In-N-Out or Whataburger better? Good news, Texas — we're welcoming a Californian to the dark side! Chron just published a column from San Franciscan Brandon Mercer who recently visited Houston.

Mercer said he was immediately sold on Whataburger when he saw the "Open 24 hours" sign (In-N-Out closes at 1 a.m.). He added an extra point for the customer service he received, plus the "Southern smile" he got from a manager who checked up on him at his table. The third and fourth points comes from the salad Mercer ordered and the variety of sauces available. Whataburger's delicious fries put it up over the West Coast burger chain 5-0. In-N-Out earned its first merits for its decor and "iconic" logo and palm trees, but Whataburger ultimately came out on top after Mercer tried the burger even though the point for the patty itself was awarded to the other guys.

With Mercer rooting for the Texas favorite, reach out to your California fries to bring them over to the better side! Everything is bigger in Texas, after all.

Check out Brandon Mercer's In-N-Out vs. Whataburger comparison here.