David Beckham Waited Over 12 Hours To Pay His Respects To Queen Elizabeth

Beckham went on to reveal to ITV News that he "grew up in a household of royalists" and was there on behalf of his grandparents who he said would have been in that line if they were still alive. The athlete also recalled how lucky he was to have met the Queen on several occasions and how it was an honor to play for the national English football team.

“You know I always wanted to represent my country, to be captain in my country, and every time that we stood there when we wore those Three Lion shirts, and I had my armband and we sang, you know, ‘God save our queen.’ That was something that meant so much to us,” he said.

As members of the public line up to pay their respects at the Queen's coffin which will lie in state until her funeral on Monday, September 19th, CNN reports that the queue snakes from Westminster Hall for miles along the south bank of the River Thames. The royal family has planned for the queue to be as long as nine miles.